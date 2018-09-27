Listen Live Sports

American League

September 27, 2018 11:44 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 52 .673
y-New York 98 61 .616 9
Tampa Bay 88 71 .553 19
Toronto 72 87 .453 35
Baltimore 46 112 .291 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 89 70 .560
Minnesota 74 84 .468 14½
Detroit 64 95 .403 25
Chicago 62 96 .392 26½
Kansas City 57 102 .358 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 100 58 .633
y-Oakland 96 63 .604
Seattle 86 72 .544 14
Los Angeles 78 81 .491 22½
Texas 66 92 .418 34

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Toronto 3, Houston 1

Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 10, Boston 3, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 11, Detroit 4

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Oakland 9, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-11), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 4-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-12) at Minnesota (De Jong 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8) at Kansas City (Kennedy 3-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-6) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

