East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 107 52 .673 — y-New York 98 61 .616 9 Tampa Bay 88 71 .553 19 Toronto 72 87 .453 35 Baltimore 46 113 .289 61 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 89 70 .560 — Minnesota 75 84 .472 14 Detroit 64 95 .403 25 Chicago 62 97 .390 27 Kansas City 57 102 .358 32 West Division W L Pct GB x-Houston 101 58 .635 — y-Oakland 96 63 .604 5 Seattle 86 73 .541 15 Los Angeles 78 81 .491 23 Texas 67 92 .421 34

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Houston 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-16), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Borucki 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 21-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-13), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Cahill 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-9), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 11-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.

