Amill’s TD earns Lafayette its first win, 31-24 over CCSU

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — C.J. Amill ran 23 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds left to lift Lafayette to its first win of the season, a 31-24 victory over Central Connecticut Saturday in a nonconference contest.

The Blue Devils tied the game with under three minutes to play when Jacob Dolegala scored from the 3 to make it 24-24, but Lafayette marched 56 yards in seven plays for the victory.

Amill got the Leopards on the board first, returning a Central Connecticut punt 57 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, then tied the game at 14-14 with an 11-yard run in the second.

Francis Cole sent the Blue Devils (2-3) into intermission with the lead, 17-14, after hitting a 50-yard field goal.

Lafayette (1-4) took a 24-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Jeffrey Kordenbrock’s 24-yard field goal, but Dolegala capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive to tie the game.

Dolegala was 23 of 36 for 202 yards and a touchdown and carried nine times for 37 yards.

Sean O’Malley was 30 of 41 for 328 yards and a touchdown for Lafayette.

