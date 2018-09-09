Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|2-0
|1571
|1
|2. Clemson (3)
|2-0
|1481
|2
|3. Georgia
|2-0
|1437
|3
|4. Ohio State (1)
|2-0
|1391
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1319
|5
|6. Wisconsin
|2-0
|1252
|6
|7. Auburn
|2-0
|1221
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1029
|8
|9. Stanford
|2-0
|1010
|9
|10. Penn State
|2-0
|930
|10
|11. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|862
|14
|12. Washington
|1-1
|852
|11
|13. LSU
|2-0
|850
|15
|14. TCU
|2-0
|743
|16
|15. West Virginia
|2-0
|727
|17
|16. Mississippi State
|2-0
|650
|18
|17. Boise State
|2-0
|507
|19
|18. UCF
|2-0
|438
|20
|19. Oklahoma State
|2-0
|325
|23
|20. Miami
|1-1
|296
|21
|21. Southern Cal
|1-1
|295
|12
|22. Michigan
|1-1
|270
|22
|23. Oregon
|2-0
|255
|NR
|24. Michigan State
|1-1
|152
|13
|25. Arizona State
|2-0
|92
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, N.C. State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawaii 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas State 1, Texas 1.
