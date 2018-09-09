Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

September 9, 2018 2:31 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 2-0 1571 1
2. Clemson (3) 2-0 1481 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1437 3
4. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1391 4
5. Oklahoma 2-0 1319 5
6. Wisconsin 2-0 1252 6
7. Auburn 2-0 1221 7
8. Notre Dame 2-0 1029 8
9. Stanford 2-0 1010 9
10. Penn State 2-0 930 10
11. Virginia Tech 2-0 862 14
12. Washington 1-1 852 11
13. LSU 2-0 850 15
14. TCU 2-0 743 16
15. West Virginia 2-0 727 17
16. Mississippi State 2-0 650 18
17. Boise State 2-0 507 19
18. UCF 2-0 438 20
19. Oklahoma State 2-0 325 23
20. Miami 1-1 296 21
21. Southern Cal 1-1 295 12
22. Michigan 1-1 270 22
23. Oregon 2-0 255 NR
24. Michigan State 1-1 152 13
25. Arizona State 2-0 92 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, N.C. State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawaii 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas State 1, Texas 1.

