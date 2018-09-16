Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (60) 3-0 1572 1 2. Clemson (2) 3-0 1477 2 3. Georgia 3-0 1436 3 4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1405 4 5. Oklahoma 3-0 1339 5 6. LSU 3-0 1171 13 7. Stanford 3-0 1116 9 8. Notre Dame 3-0 1083 8 9. Penn State 3-0 1070 10 10. Virginia Tech 2-0 927 11 11. Auburn 2-1 921 7 12. Washington 2-1 909 12 13. West Virginia 2-0 824 15 14. Mississippi State 3-0 780 16 15. Oklahoma State 3-0 672 19 16. Wisconsin 2-1 626 6 17. TCU 2-1 508 14 18. UCF 2-0 500 18 19. Oregon 3-0 384 23 20. Miami 2-1 373 20 21. Michigan 2-1 354 22 22. Texas A&M 2-1 150 NR 23. Michigan State 1-1 141 24 24. Boise State 2-1 114 17 25. Boston College 3-0 109 NR

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 98, Duke 55, South Florida 45, Colorado 41, South Carolina 40, Iowa 36, Washington State 35, BYU 30, Missouri 21, N.C. State 19, Appalachian State 13, California 11, Syracuse 11, Cincinnati 10, Utah 10, Texas 9, North Texas 5, Troy 4, Arizona State 3, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, San Diego State 3, Arkansas State 2, Houston 2, Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2, Fresno State 1.

