Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (60)
|3-0
|1572
|1
|2. Clemson (2)
|3-0
|1477
|2
|3. Georgia
|3-0
|1436
|3
|4. Ohio State (1)
|3-0
|1405
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1339
|5
|6. LSU
|3-0
|1171
|13
|7. Stanford
|3-0
|1116
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|3-0
|1083
|8
|9. Penn State
|3-0
|1070
|10
|10. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|927
|11
|11. Auburn
|2-1
|921
|7
|12. Washington
|2-1
|909
|12
|13. West Virginia
|2-0
|824
|15
|14. Mississippi State
|3-0
|780
|16
|15. Oklahoma State
|3-0
|672
|19
|16. Wisconsin
|2-1
|626
|6
|17. TCU
|2-1
|508
|14
|18. UCF
|2-0
|500
|18
|19. Oregon
|3-0
|384
|23
|20. Miami
|2-1
|373
|20
|21. Michigan
|2-1
|354
|22
|22. Texas A&M
|2-1
|150
|NR
|23. Michigan State
|1-1
|141
|24
|24. Boise State
|2-1
|114
|17
|25. Boston College
|3-0
|109
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 98, Duke 55, South Florida 45, Colorado 41, South Carolina 40, Iowa 36, Washington State 35, BYU 30, Missouri 21, N.C. State 19, Appalachian State 13, California 11, Syracuse 11, Cincinnati 10, Utah 10, Texas 9, North Texas 5, Troy 4, Arizona State 3, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, San Diego State 3, Arkansas State 2, Houston 2, Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2, Fresno State 1.
