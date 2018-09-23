Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (61)
|4-0
|1597
|1
|2. Clemson (2)
|4-0
|1497
|2
|3. Georgia
|4-0
|1473
|3
|4. Ohio State (1)
|4-0
|1431
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|4-0
|1300
|5
|6. LSU
|4-0
|1234
|6
|7. Stanford
|4-0
|1206
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|4-0
|1135
|8
|9. Penn State
|4-0
|1108
|9
|10. Auburn
|3-1
|997
|11
|11. Washington
|3-1
|959
|12
|12. West Virginia
|3-0
|946
|13
|13. Wisconsin
|3-1
|776
|16
|14. Central Florida
|3-0
|705
|18
|15. Michigan
|3-1
|603
|21
|16. Miami (Fla.)
|3-1
|554
|20
|17. Kentucky
|4-0
|531
|NR
|18. Michigan State
|2-1
|376
|23
|19. Mississippi State
|3-1
|311
|14
|20. Oregon
|3-1
|281
|19
|21. Oklahoma State
|3-1
|199
|15
|22. Texas
|3-1
|171
|NR
|23. Duke
|4-0
|170
|NR
|24. Virginia Tech
|2-1
|160
|10
|25. Boise State
|2-1
|145
|24
Others receiving votes: Brigham Young 141; South Florida 113; Syracuse 83; Colorado 73; TCU 67; North Carolina State 61; Texas Tech 56; South Carolina 52; California 38; Washington State 34; Florida 29; Texas A&M 29; Appalachian State 25; Iowa 23; Cincinnati 22; North Texas 17; Missouri 14; Maryland 9; Arizona State 8; Boston College 8; Southern California 8; San Diego State 6; Troy 5; Army 4; Arkansas State 3; Virginia 3; Buffalo 2; Utah 2.
