Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (61) 4-0 1597 1 2. Clemson (2) 4-0 1497 2 3. Georgia 4-0 1473 3 4. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1431 4 5. Oklahoma 4-0 1300 5 6. LSU 4-0 1234 6 7. Stanford 4-0 1206 7 8. Notre Dame 4-0 1135 8 9. Penn State 4-0 1108 9 10. Auburn 3-1 997 11 11. Washington 3-1 959 12 12. West Virginia 3-0 946 13 13. Wisconsin 3-1 776 16 14. Central Florida 3-0 705 18 15. Michigan 3-1 603 21 16. Miami (Fla.) 3-1 554 20 17. Kentucky 4-0 531 NR 18. Michigan State 2-1 376 23 19. Mississippi State 3-1 311 14 20. Oregon 3-1 281 19 21. Oklahoma State 3-1 199 15 22. Texas 3-1 171 NR 23. Duke 4-0 170 NR 24. Virginia Tech 2-1 160 10 25. Boise State 2-1 145 24

Others receiving votes: Brigham Young 141; South Florida 113; Syracuse 83; Colorado 73; TCU 67; North Carolina State 61; Texas Tech 56; South Carolina 52; California 38; Washington State 34; Florida 29; Texas A&M 29; Appalachian State 25; Iowa 23; Cincinnati 22; North Texas 17; Missouri 14; Maryland 9; Arizona State 8; Boston College 8; Southern California 8; San Diego State 6; Troy 5; Army 4; Arkansas State 3; Virginia 3; Buffalo 2; Utah 2.

