Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 29, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (61) 5-0 1597 1 2. Georgia 5-0 1490 3 3. Ohio State (1) 5-0 1467 4 4. Clemson (2) 5-0 1417 2 5. Oklahoma 5-0 1313 5 6. LSU 5-0 1285 6 7. Notre Dame 5-0 1246 8 8. West Virginia 4-0 1055 12 9. Auburn 4-1 1049 10 10. Washington 4-1 1027 11 11. Penn State 4-1 1002 9 12. Wisconsin 3-1 797 13 13. UCF 4-0 763 14 14. Stanford 4-1 753 7 15. Kentucky 5-0 690 17 16. Michigan 4-1 627 15 17. Miami 4-1 587 16 18. Oregon 4-1 453 20 19. Michigan State 3-1 376 18 20. Texas 4-1 342 22 21. Oklahoma State 4-1 255 21 22. Colorado 4-0 170 NR 23. Virginia Tech 3-1 167 24 24. Boise State 3-1 160 25 25. N.C. State 4-0 121 NR

Others receiving votes: South Florida 109, Florida 105, Syracuse 48, Washington State 43, Cincinnati 42, TCU 40, Appalachian State 34, Texas A&M 31, Iowa 23, Missouri 21, Maryland 14, Mississippi State 13, Southern Cal 10, Boston College 9, San Diego State 9, Arizona State 8, South Carolina 6, California 5, Duke 5, Troy 5, Army 4, BYU 4, Louisiana Tech 2, Fresno State 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.