Angels 1, Rangers 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Profar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|W.Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Robinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Guzman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Trout cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Fernandez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Cowart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Hudson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|00x—1
|2
|0
a-flied out for Robinson in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 3. HR_Fernandez (1), off Sampson. RBIs_Fernandez (6). SB_Odor (11), Trout (23). CS_Upton (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Profar 2); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani, Simmons). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 0-1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|78
|5.06
|Pelham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.40
|Butler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.17
|Perez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.72
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|3.72
|Ramirez, W, 5-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|4.58
|Robles, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Bedrosian, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.47
|Anderson, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.25
|Alvarez, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.55
|Parker, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.16
|Buttrey, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.77
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Trout). WP_Sampson.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:45. A_33,756 (45,050).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.