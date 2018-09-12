Listen Live Sports

Angels 1, Rangers 0

September 12, 2018 1:08 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Profar 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .252
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .209
W.Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Robinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183
a-Guzman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Totals 29 0 2 0 3 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Trout cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .318
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Upton lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Fernandez 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Hudson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 25 1 2 1 2 4
Texas 000 000 000—0 2 0
Los Angeles 010 000 00x—1 2 0

a-flied out for Robinson in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 3. HR_Fernandez (1), off Sampson. RBIs_Fernandez (6). SB_Odor (11), Trout (23). CS_Upton (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Profar 2); Los Angeles 2 (Ohtani, Simmons). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, L, 0-1 5 2 1 1 1 2 78 5.06
Pelham 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.40
Butler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.17
Perez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.72
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 25 3.72
Ramirez, W, 5-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 4.58
Robles, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.86
Bedrosian, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.47
Anderson, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.25
Alvarez, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.55
Parker, H, 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 3.16
Buttrey, S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.77

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Trout). WP_Sampson.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:45. A_33,756 (45,050).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

