Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 1, White Sox 0

September 9, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0
Fltcher ss 5 0 0 0 Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 2 0 Y.Sanch ph 1 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia dh 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0
Jose.Fr 1b 3 1 1 0 K.Smith pr 0 0 0 0
Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0
Cowart 2b 3 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 3 0 0 0
Briceno c 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 3 0 2 0
Engel cf 2 0 0 0
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0
Palka ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 0 5 0
Los Angeles 000 000 100—1
Chicago 000 000 000—0

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Ohtani (17). CS_Ohtani (3). S_Engel (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney W,9-9 7 3 0 0 0 12
Buttrey H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parker H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarez S,1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lopez 6 2 0 0 3 10
Hamilton L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Frare 0 1 0 0 0 0
Minaya 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Santiago 2-3 0 0 0 3 1
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Frare pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Parker (Davidson). WP_Heaney, Parker.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_3:17. A_24,020 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech