Angels 3, Rangers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Trout cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .307 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Fernandez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Marte 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Ward 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .210 Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .131 Briceno c 4 1 0 0 0 3 .267 Young Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .223 Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Andrus ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .271 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Profar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Gallo 1b-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .207 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216 DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203 a-Guzman ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Totals 32 1 6 1 3 8

Los Angeles 000 000 300—3 7 0 Texas 000 000 100—1 6 0

a-struck out for DeShields in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 7. 2B_Marte (6), Gallo (21). HR_Ward (3), off Curtis. RBIs_Fletcher (24), Ward 2 (8), Gallo (79).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Simmons 3, Briceno 2); Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos, Guzman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Young Jr., Mazara. GIDP_Odor.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker 5 2 0 0 1 3 62 2.53 Cole, W, 1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 3.80 Alvarez, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.70 Anderson, H, 18 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.38 Buttrey, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.08 Parker, S, 14-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.23 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 2 2 0 0 0 3 32 2.29 Jurado 4 2 0 0 1 1 54 6.00 Curtis, L, 0-1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1 16 4.22 Sadzeck 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 15 0.00 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.58 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.85

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 2-1, Anderson 2-0, Sadzeck 1-1. WP_Shoemaker, Curtis 2, Parker.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:10. A_21,048 (49,115).

