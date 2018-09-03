Angels 3, Rangers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.307
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Fernandez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Marte 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Ward 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.210
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.131
|Briceno c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Young Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Profar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gallo 1b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Guzman ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|300—3
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
a-struck out for DeShields in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 7. 2B_Marte (6), Gallo (21). HR_Ward (3), off Curtis. RBIs_Fletcher (24), Ward 2 (8), Gallo (79).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Simmons 3, Briceno 2); Texas 4 (Beltre, Chirinos, Guzman 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Young Jr., Mazara. GIDP_Odor.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Marte).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|2.53
|Cole, W, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|3.80
|Alvarez, H, 10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|Anderson, H, 18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.38
|Buttrey, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.08
|Parker, S, 14-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.23
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|2.29
|Jurado
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|6.00
|Curtis, L, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|4.22
|Sadzeck
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|0.00
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.58
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.85
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 2-1, Anderson 2-0, Sadzeck 1-1. WP_Shoemaker, Curtis 2, Parker.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:10. A_21,048 (49,115).
