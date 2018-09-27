Angels 3, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Beltre dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.209
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Tocci cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.313
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Briceno c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Ward 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Cowart 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.137
|a-Hermosillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|S.Johnson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|6
|8
|Texas
|010
|010
|000—2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|01x—3
|5
|0
a-struck out for Cowart in the 7th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (9). LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Upton (18). HR_Beltre (15), off Heaney; Profar (20), off Heaney; Ward (4), off Mendez; Ohtani (22), off Martin. RBIs_Profar (77), Beltre (62), Ohtani 2 (59), Ward (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Ward). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
GIDP_Andrus, Upton, Simmons, Marte.
DP_Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Heaney, Simmons, Marte).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mendez
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|76
|5.74
|Sadzeck
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Springs
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.87
|Martin, L, 1-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.65
|Claudio
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|10
|100
|4.15
|Alvarez, W, 6-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.71
|J.Johnson, S, 2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:41. A_35,991 (45,050).
