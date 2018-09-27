Listen Live Sports

Angels 3, Rangers 2

September 27, 2018 1:00 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Profar 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Beltre dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .209
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Kiner-Falefa 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .264
Tocci cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Totals 33 2 7 2 1 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Trout cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .313
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .283
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211
Briceno c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .241
Ward 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .169
Cowart 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .137
a-Hermosillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
S.Johnson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 27 3 5 3 6 8
Texas 010 010 000—2 7 1
Los Angeles 000 110 01x—3 5 0

a-struck out for Cowart in the 7th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (9). LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Upton (18). HR_Beltre (15), off Heaney; Profar (20), off Heaney; Ward (4), off Mendez; Ohtani (22), off Martin. RBIs_Profar (77), Beltre (62), Ohtani 2 (59), Ward (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Ward). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP_Andrus, Upton, Simmons, Marte.

DP_Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Odor, Profar), (Kiner-Falefa, Profar); Los Angeles 1 (Heaney, Simmons, Marte).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mendez 4 1-3 3 2 2 4 3 76 5.74
Sadzeck 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
Springs 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 2.87
Martin, L, 1-5 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.65
Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 7 7 2 2 1 10 100 4.15
Alvarez, W, 6-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.71
J.Johnson, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:41. A_35,991 (45,050).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

