Angels 4, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Profar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Gallo lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .210 Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .221 a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Totals 33 1 6 1 1 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .206 Fernandez 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Johnson 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trout cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .315 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .280 Upton lf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .260 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Ward 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .165 Cowart 2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .140 Hudson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Totals 27 4 5 4 5 2

Texas 001 000 000—1 6 2 Los Angeles 000 004 00x—4 5 0

a-struck out for Chirinos in the 9th.

E_DeShields (6), Profar (24). LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Andrus (19), Calhoun (16). HR_Gallo (40), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Gallo (92), Ohtani (57), Upton (85), Ward (10), Cowart (9). SF_Cowart.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Choo, Beltre, Mazara); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Hudson). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Choo, Fernandez. LIDP_Ohtani.

DP_Texas 1 (Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, L, 8-7 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 2 79 6.40 Perez, BS, 1-1 0 2 2 0 0 0 11 6.13 Butler 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 5.94 Curtis 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.40 Pelham 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.86 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker 5 4 1 1 0 7 73 4.82 Ramirez, W, 7-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.63 Jerez, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.40 Parker, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 24 3.26 Robles, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.76

Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 2-2, Butler 3-2. HBP_Shoemaker (Chirinos). WP_Shoemaker.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:01. A_36,308 (45,050).

