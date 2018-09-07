Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 5, White Sox 2

September 7, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 3 1 0 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0
Fltcher 2b 4 1 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 2 1 1 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 0 0
Upton lf 4 0 1 1 A.Grcia dh 2 2 2 1
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 3 Palka rf 4 0 1 0
Simmons ss 5 1 2 1 Dvidson 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Marte 1b 5 0 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 1 1
Ward 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0
Briceno c 4 0 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 33 2 8 2
Los Angeles 004 000 100—5
Chicago 010 100 000—2

E_Ti.Anderson (16). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Fletcher (16). HR_Ohtani (19), Simmons (11), A.Garcia (16). SF_Upton (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena W,2-4 7 7 2 2 0 6
Alvarez H,11 1 1 0 0 1 1
Buttrey S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Rodon L,6-5 4 2-3 6 4 4 5 4
Covey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bummer 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Gomez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by Rodon (Trout), by Pena (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:55. A_18,236 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

