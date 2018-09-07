Angels 5, White Sox 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.222
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.306
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.287
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Marte 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.131
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|6
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Delmonico lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Garcia dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Davidson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|a-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|004
|000
|100—5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000—2
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Narvaez in the 9th.
E_Anderson (16). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Fletcher (16). HR_Ohtani (19), off Rodon; Simmons (11), off Bummer; Garcia (16), off Pena. RBIs_Upton (76), Ohtani 3 (50), Simmons (70), Garcia (39), Narvaez (25). SF_Upton.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Upton 4, Briceno 3); Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Anderson). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Fletcher, Moncada. GIDP_Delmonico, Narvaez.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Pena, Simmons, Marte), (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena, W, 2-4
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|94
|4.04
|Alvarez, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.61
|Buttrey, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.96
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, L, 6-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|4
|93
|3.11
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.44
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|3.47
|Gomez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|5.00
Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-0, Gomez 1-0. HBP_Rodon (Trout), Pena (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:55. A_18,236 (40,615).
