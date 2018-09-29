Listen Live Sports

Angels 8, Athletics 5

September 29, 2018 1:40 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .302
b-Canha ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .249
c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .280
Lowrie 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .268
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .247
Olson 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .247
Piscotty rf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .267
Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .289
Semien ss 3 0 1 2 1 1 .257
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Totals 31 5 5 3 9 13
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .207
Hermosillo cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Fernandez 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .263
a-Marte ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Trout cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .315
Blash rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Ohtani dh 3 1 3 2 0 0 .289
Upton lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .259
1-Young Jr. pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Simmons ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .293
Arcia c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .210
Ward 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .172
Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .132
Totals 31 8 9 8 4 6
Oakland 000 000 050—5 5 0
Los Angeles 032 010 20x—8 9 2

a-grounded out for Fernandez in the 7th. b-singled for Martini in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

1-ran for Upton in the 7th.

E_Ward (5), Blash (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Semien (35), Calhoun 2 (18), Fernandez (8), Ohtani (21). HR_Ward (5), off Fiers; Trout (39), off Fiers. RBIs_Lowrie (97), Semien 2 (70), Trout 2 (79), Ohtani 2 (61), Simmons (75), Arcia (23), Ward 2 (13). SB_Ohtani (10), Upton (8). CS_Laureano (1). SF_Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman, Davis, Piscotty, Laureano, Lucroy); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Arcia, Marte. GIDP_Lucroy, Arcia.

DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Lucroy, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Arcia, Cowart), (Simmons, Cowart, Fernandez).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.96
Fiers, L, 12-8 3 1-3 7 6 6 0 3 53 3.56
Dull 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.26
Bassitt 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.02
Kiekhefer 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 17 18.00
Brooks 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 13 0.00
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.43
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria 4 2-3 0 0 0 6 4 81 3.41
Cole, W, 4-2 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 5 44 2.75
Jerez 2-3 2 4 2 2 1 28 6.43
Tazawa 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 10 7.33
Robles, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 3 11 3.70

Inherited runners-scored_Dull 2-1, Brooks 2-1, Cole 2-0, Tazawa 2-2. HBP_Fiers (Upton). WP_Tazawa.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:17. A_35,041 (45,050).

