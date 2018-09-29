Angels 8, Athletics 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|b-Canha ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|c-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.247
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Piscotty rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.267
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.257
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|3
|9
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Hermosillo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Fernandez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-Marte ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.315
|Blash rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Upton lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|1-Young Jr. pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Ward 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.172
|Cowart 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|4
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|050—5
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|032
|010
|20x—8
|9
|2
a-grounded out for Fernandez in the 7th. b-singled for Martini in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.
1-ran for Upton in the 7th.
E_Ward (5), Blash (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Semien (35), Calhoun 2 (18), Fernandez (8), Ohtani (21). HR_Ward (5), off Fiers; Trout (39), off Fiers. RBIs_Lowrie (97), Semien 2 (70), Trout 2 (79), Ohtani 2 (61), Simmons (75), Arcia (23), Ward 2 (13). SB_Ohtani (10), Upton (8). CS_Laureano (1). SF_Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Chapman, Davis, Piscotty, Laureano, Lucroy); Los Angeles 2 (Simmons 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Lowrie, Arcia, Marte. GIDP_Lucroy, Arcia.
DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Lucroy, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Arcia, Cowart), (Simmons, Cowart, Fernandez).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.96
|Fiers, L, 12-8
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|3
|53
|3.56
|Dull
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.26
|Bassitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.02
|Kiekhefer
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|18.00
|Brooks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|0.00
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.43
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|81
|3.41
|Cole, W, 4-2
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|44
|2.75
|Jerez
|2-3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|28
|6.43
|Tazawa
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.33
|Robles, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.70
Inherited runners-scored_Dull 2-1, Brooks 2-1, Cole 2-0, Tazawa 2-2. HBP_Fiers (Upton). WP_Tazawa.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:17. A_35,041 (45,050).
