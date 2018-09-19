Listen Live Sports

Angels 9, Athletics 7

September 19, 2018 2:01 am
 
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 5 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0
Jose.Fr 1b 4 1 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 0 0
J.Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 2 2 0 0
Trout cf 5 1 2 1 K.Davis dh 5 1 1 0
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 2 1 0
Ohtani dh 2 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 1
Simmons ss 4 2 3 2 Semien ss 3 0 0 0
Ward 3b 3 2 0 0 Canha lf 1 1 1 3
Cowart 2b 4 1 2 5 Martini ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Briceno c 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 2 0 1 1
Yng Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
F.Arcia c 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 0 0 0 0
Fowler ph 1 0 1 2
Bea.Tyl c 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 9 8 Totals 33 7 7 7
Los Angeles 000 106 020—9
Oakland 000 400 030—7

E_M.Chapman (18). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Simmons (25), Canha (21). 3B_Cowart (1). HR_Trout (35), Cowart (1). SB_Trout (24), Laureano (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Skaggs 3 0 0 0 2 3
Bedrosian 2-3 3 4 4 2 2
Ramirez W,6-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Robles H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Parker H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Anderson 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Buttrey S,4-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mengden 4 2 1 1 2 3
Kelley H,2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Buchter 0 1 1 1 0 0
Trivino L,8-3 BS,5 2-3 2 3 3 0 1
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 2 2 2 1 0
Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Trivino (Ward). WP_Kelley, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:42. A_15,031 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

