Angels 9, Athletics 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .211 Fernandez 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .260 Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Trout cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .319 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .263 Ohtani dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .291 Simmons ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .298 Ward 3b 3 2 0 0 0 1 .178 Cowart 2b 4 1 2 5 0 1 .143 Briceno c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 c-Young Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Arcia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 35 9 9 8 4 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Lowrie 2b 2 2 0 0 3 0 .267 Davis dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .248 Piscotty rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .265 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .246 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Canha lf 1 1 1 3 1 0 .244 a-Martini ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Lucroy c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .240 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 d-Fowler ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .226 Taylor c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 7 7 7 7 11

Los Angeles 000 106 020—9 9 0 Oakland 000 400 030—7 7 1

a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-lined out for Lucroy in the 7th. c-popped out for Briceno in the 8th. d-singled for Phegley in the 8th.

E_Chapman (18). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Simmons (25), Canha (21). 3B_Cowart (1). HR_Trout (35), off Mengden; Cowart (1), off Trivino. RBIs_Trout (71), Simmons 2 (73), Cowart 5 (8), Olson (76), Canha 3 (50), Lucroy (48), Fowler 2 (23). SB_Trout (24), Laureano (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Ward 2); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 10; Oakland 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Chapman. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Fernandez); Oakland 1 (Gearrin, Chapman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skaggs 3 0 0 0 2 3 51 3.69 Bedrosian 2-3 3 4 4 2 2 26 3.94 Ramirez, W, 6-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 25 4.81 Robles, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.98 Parker, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.06 Anderson 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 25 3.76 Buttrey, S, 4-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 0.59 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.30 Mengden 4 2 1 1 2 3 68 4.00 Kelley, H, 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 2.78 Buchter 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.12 Trivino, L, 8-3, BS, 5-9 2-3 2 3 3 0 1 15 2.50 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.13 Gearrin 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 3.77 Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.10

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 2-0, Trivino 3-3. HBP_Trivino (Ward). WP_Kelley, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:42. A_15,031 (46,765).

