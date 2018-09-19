Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 9, Athletics 7

September 19, 2018 2:02 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .211
Fernandez 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .260
Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Trout cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .319
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .263
Ohtani dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .291
Simmons ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .298
Ward 3b 3 2 0 0 0 1 .178
Cowart 2b 4 1 2 5 0 1 .143
Briceno c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
c-Young Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Arcia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 35 9 9 8 4 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .271
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Lowrie 2b 2 2 0 0 3 0 .267
Davis dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .248
Piscotty rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .265
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .246
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Canha lf 1 1 1 3 1 0 .244
a-Martini ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Lucroy c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .240
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
d-Fowler ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .226
Taylor c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 7 7 7 7 11
Los Angeles 000 106 020—9 9 0
Oakland 000 400 030—7 7 1

a-singled for Canha in the 7th. b-lined out for Lucroy in the 7th. c-popped out for Briceno in the 8th. d-singled for Phegley in the 8th.

E_Chapman (18). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B_Simmons (25), Canha (21). 3B_Cowart (1). HR_Trout (35), off Mengden; Cowart (1), off Trivino. RBIs_Trout (71), Simmons 2 (73), Cowart 5 (8), Olson (76), Canha 3 (50), Lucroy (48), Fowler 2 (23). SB_Trout (24), Laureano (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Ward 2); Oakland 2 (Laureano, Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 10; Oakland 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Chapman. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Fernandez); Oakland 1 (Gearrin, Chapman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skaggs 3 0 0 0 2 3 51 3.69
Bedrosian 2-3 3 4 4 2 2 26 3.94
Ramirez, W, 6-5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 25 4.81
Robles, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.98
Parker, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.06
Anderson 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 25 3.76
Buttrey, S, 4-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 0.59
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.30
Mengden 4 2 1 1 2 3 68 4.00
Kelley, H, 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 2.78
Buchter 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.12
Trivino, L, 8-3, BS, 5-9 2-3 2 3 3 0 1 15 2.50
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.13
Gearrin 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 3.77
Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.10

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 2-0, Trivino 3-3. HBP_Trivino (Ward). WP_Kelley, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:42. A_15,031 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

