Anisimova reaches quarterfinals at Japan Women’s Open

September 12, 2018 8:51 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Amanda Anisimova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Women’s Open by beating seventh-seeded Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-1 Wednesday.

The 17-year-old American won 51 points to only 27 for Zheng to reach her first WTA quarterfinal match.

“I was playing a really good player, so I was just preparing myself well mentally,” Anisimova said. “I was just going out there without pressure and trying to have fun.”

Anisimova’s only other professional appearance outside her home country was at an ITF event in Curitiba, Brazil, in March 2017. She reached the final before losing to Anastasia Potapova.

Also, fifth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic beat Zhu Lin 7-5, 6-4. The 25-year-old Australian had 23 winners, including six aces, against Zhu.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

