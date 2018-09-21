Listen Live Sports

Another injury: Panthers send safety Da’Norris Searcy to IR

September 21, 2018 5:53 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers continue to struggle with injuries, placing starting safety Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve following his second concussion in five weeks.

Searcy was injured in the team’s 31-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. The Panthers (1-1) have not yet signed anyone to replace Searcy.

Rookie Rashaan Gaulden and veteran Colin Jones are expected to split snaps at safety on Sunday against Cincinnati (2-0).

Carolina previously lost cornerback Ross Cockrell in training camp to a broken leg and starting offensive tackles Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams to knee injuries. All are on injured reserve. The Panthers can only bring two of those players back later in the season. They don’t have to make a decision until later this season, but Cockrell won’t be ready to return and Williams is likely done as well.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

