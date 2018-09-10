Listen Live Sports

Ansah injures shoulder in Detroit Lions’ opener

September 10, 2018 9:48 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit defensive end Ziggy Ansah left Monday night’s game against the New York Jets with a shoulder injury.

It wasn’t clear how severe the injury was, but it was a concerning development for the Lions, who kept the standout pass rusher this year on the franchise tag. Ansah hasn’t played a full 16 games since the 2015 season. He had 12 sacks in 14 games a season ago.

Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson was evaluated for a head injury but came back into the game. Johnson intercepted a pass in the second quarter but took a hard hit while returning it and fumbled the ball back to Detroit.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

