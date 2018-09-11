AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (3)
|1
|0
|0
|367
|2
|2. Philadelphia Eagles (6)
|1
|0
|0
|366
|1
|3. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|363
|3
|4. Los Angeles Rams (3)
|1
|0
|0
|360
|4
|5. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|340
|7
|6. Green Bay Packers
|1
|0
|0
|311
|9
|7. Kansas City Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|303
|13
|8. Carolina Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|297
|11
|9. Baltimore Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|276
|14
|10. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|1
|0
|257
|8
|11. Pittsburgh Steelers
|0
|0
|1
|247
|5
|12. Washington Redskins
|1
|0
|0
|241
|22
|13. New Orleans Saints
|0
|1
|0
|217
|6
|14. Denver Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|213
|23
|15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1
|0
|0
|210
|29
|16. Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|195
|24
|17. New York Jets
|1
|0
|0
|189
|32
|18. Miami Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|186
|27
|19. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|184
|10
|20. Houston Texans
|0
|1
|0
|155
|12
|21. Seattle Seahawks
|0
|1
|0
|142
|18
|22. Chicago Bears
|0
|1
|0
|138
|28
|23. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|1
|0
|130
|15
|24. New York Giants
|0
|1
|0
|123
|20
|25. Dallas Cowboys
|0
|1
|0
|96
|16
|26. Tennessee Titans
|0
|1
|0
|95
|17
|27. Cleveland Browns
|0
|0
|1
|93
|31
|28. Oakland Raiders
|0
|1
|0
|92
|21
|29. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|1
|0
|51
|30
|30. Detroit Lions
|0
|1
|0
|48
|19
|31. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|1
|0
|35
|24
|32. Buffalo Bills
|0
|1
|0
|16
|26
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
