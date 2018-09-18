AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (9) 2 0 0 380 4 2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3) 2 0 0 375 5 3. Minnesota Vikings 1 0 1 341 3 4. Kansas City Chiefs 2 0 0 340 7 5. New England Patriots 1 1 0 327 1 6. Green Bay Packers 1 0 1 315 6 7. Philadelphia Eagles 1 1 0 313 2 8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 0 0 307 15 9. Atlanta Falcons 1 1 0 279 10 10. Cincinnati Bengals 2 0 0 275 16 11. Denver Broncos 2 0 0 250 14 12. Carolina Panthers 1 1 0 247 8 13. Miami Dolphins 2 0 0 237 18 14. Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 225 19 15. New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 206 13 16. Baltimore Ravens 1 1 0 205 9 17. Chicago Bears 1 1 0 191 22 18. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 1 1 190 11 19. Dallas Cowboys 1 1 0 164 25 20. San Francisco 49ers 1 1 0 161 23 21. New York Jets 1 1 0 153 17 22. Washington Redskins 1 1 0 141 12 23. Tennessee Titans 1 1 0 130 26 24. Indianapolis Colts 1 1 0 121 29 25. Seattle Seahawks 0 2 0 89 21 26. Cleveland Browns 0 1 1 87 27 27. Oakland Raiders 0 2 0 70 28 28. Houston Texans 0 2 0 67 20 29. New York Giants 0 2 0 65 24 30. Detroit Lions 0 2 0 44 30 31. Arizona Cardinals 0 2 0 23 31 32. Buffalo Bills 0 2 0 18 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

