Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

September 18, 2018 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (9) 2 0 0 380 4
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3) 2 0 0 375 5
3. Minnesota Vikings 1 0 1 341 3
4. Kansas City Chiefs 2 0 0 340 7
5. New England Patriots 1 1 0 327 1
6. Green Bay Packers 1 0 1 315 6
7. Philadelphia Eagles 1 1 0 313 2
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 0 0 307 15
9. Atlanta Falcons 1 1 0 279 10
10. Cincinnati Bengals 2 0 0 275 16
11. Denver Broncos 2 0 0 250 14
12. Carolina Panthers 1 1 0 247 8
13. Miami Dolphins 2 0 0 237 18
14. Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 0 225 19
15. New Orleans Saints 1 1 0 206 13
16. Baltimore Ravens 1 1 0 205 9
17. Chicago Bears 1 1 0 191 22
18. Pittsburgh Steelers 0 1 1 190 11
19. Dallas Cowboys 1 1 0 164 25
20. San Francisco 49ers 1 1 0 161 23
21. New York Jets 1 1 0 153 17
22. Washington Redskins 1 1 0 141 12
23. Tennessee Titans 1 1 0 130 26
24. Indianapolis Colts 1 1 0 121 29
25. Seattle Seahawks 0 2 0 89 21
26. Cleveland Browns 0 1 1 87 27
27. Oakland Raiders 0 2 0 70 28
28. Houston Texans 0 2 0 67 20
29. New York Giants 0 2 0 65 24
30. Detroit Lions 0 2 0 44 30
31. Arizona Cardinals 0 2 0 23 31
32. Buffalo Bills 0 2 0 18 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech