Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Bluefield (Blue Jays) 40 26 .606 Danville (Braves) 32 34 .485 Princeton (Rays) 42 22 .656 Pulaski (Yankees) 31 35 .470 Burlington (Royals) 25 41 .379 West Division W L Pct. GB Greeneville (Reds) 28 38 .424 Kingsport (Mets) 33 33 .500 Johnson City (Cardinals) 29 37 .439 Elizabethton (Twins) 38 26 .594 Bristol (Pirates) 30 36 .455

___

Sunday’s Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.