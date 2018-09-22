Listen Live Sports

Appalachian St. jumps to early lead, beats Gardner-Webb 72-7

September 22, 2018 7:31 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalin Moore ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Appalachian State scored 28 points in the first quarter on its way to beating Gardner-Webb 72-7 on Saturday.

On the third play of the game, Zac Thomas threw a 64-yard floater over the middle to Dominique Heath who took it for a score. Defensive back Steven Jones blocked Gardner-Webb’s first punt and recovered it in the endzone to give the Mountaineers (2-1) a 14-0 lead. Moore capped a 72-yard drive with a short touchdown run, then ran 81 yards for another to stretch it to 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Clifton Duck returned a Gardner-Webb punt 62 yards for a touchdown and a 42-7 Mountaineers lead. They were up 52-7 at halftime, outgaining Gardner-Webb 401-89 in the first half alone.

Thomas threw for 185 yards and a score for the Mountaineers, all in the first half.

Jordan Smith had 117 yards and a touchdown passing for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-3).

