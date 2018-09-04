Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arkansas State receiver Dahu Green out for year with injury

September 4, 2018 11:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State receiver Dahu Green is out for the year after suffering a broken ankle in the season opener.

Coach Blake Anderson said Green will apparently need surgery after being injured early in the second quarter of the Red Wolves’ 48-21 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Green, a transfer from Oklahoma, sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules. Anderson said the school will ask the NCAA for a medical hardship, which would leave Green with two years of eligibility remaining if approved.

The Red Wolves visit No. 1 Alabama (1-0) this weekend.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech