Arkansas State receiver Dahu Green out for year with injury

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State receiver Dahu Green is out for the year after suffering a broken ankle in the season opener.

Coach Blake Anderson said Green will apparently need surgery after being injured early in the second quarter of the Red Wolves’ 48-21 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Green, a transfer from Oklahoma, sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules. Anderson said the school will ask the NCAA for a medical hardship, which would leave Green with two years of eligibility remaining if approved.

The Red Wolves visit No. 1 Alabama (1-0) this weekend.

