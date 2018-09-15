Astros 10, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .263 Brito cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269 Stewart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .296 Vargas ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .299 Owings 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Descalso dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Marte 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .253 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Kivlehan lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Walker 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Totals 32 4 6 4 1 11

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .266 Altuve 2b 3 3 2 2 1 0 .318 1-Straw pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .295 Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Gonzalez lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .246 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .279 Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .239 White dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .300 a-Gattis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 McCann c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Reddick rf-lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .238 Kemp lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Totals 34 10 12 8 8 5

Arizona 000 110 011— 4 6 2 Houston 011 303 20x—10 12 1

a-popped out for White in the 8th.

1-ran for Altuve in the 7th.

E_Souza Jr. (3), Bracho (1), McCann (3). LOB_Arizona 5, Houston 10. 2B_Descalso (20), Marte (25), Altuve (29). HR_Marte (11), off Morton; Escobar (22), off Devenski; Reddick (14), off Godley. RBIs_Escobar (82), Peralta (81), Marte 2 (54), Altuve 2 (56), Gonzalez 2 (63), Gurriel 3 (74), Reddick (43). SB_Altuve (16), Correa (3). SF_Peralta. S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Souza Jr., Walker 2); Houston 6 (Gurriel, Correa 3, McCann 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Houston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Gonzalez, Bregman. GIDP_McCann.

DP_Arizona 1 (Goldschmidt, Ahmed).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 14-10 3 2-3 7 5 4 6 1 89 4.79 Sherfy 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 20 2.61 Bracho 1 2-3 4 3 2 2 3 37 3.18 Lopez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 10.12 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 15-3 6 3 2 2 0 7 70 3.15 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.89 Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.32 Peacock 1 2 1 1 1 3 25 3.08

Sherfy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sherfy 1-0, Bracho 2-2, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Morton (Pollock), Sherfy (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:17. A_38,345 (41,168).

