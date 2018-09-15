Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Diamondbacks 4

September 15, 2018 10:44 pm
 
Arizona Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 5 3 4 0
Brito cf 0 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 3 2 2
E.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 1 Straw pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Chris.S c 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0
D.Prlta lf 3 0 0 1 J..Dvis 3b 0 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ss 0 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 1 1 2
Gldschm 1b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 3
Owings 3b 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 0 1 0
Dscalso dh 3 1 1 0 White dh 2 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Gattis ph-dh 1 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 4 1 2 2 B.McCnn c 5 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0
Kvlehan lf 1 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 2 1 1
Avila c 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 0 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 34 10 12 8
Arizona 000 110 011— 4
Houston 011 303 20x—10

E_B.McCann (3), Bracho (1), Souza Jr. (3). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Houston 10. 2B_Descalso (20), K.Marte (25), Altuve (29). HR_E.Escobar (22), K.Marte (11), Reddick (14). SB_Altuve (16), Correa (3). SF_D.Peralta (2). S_M.Gonzalez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Godley L,14-10 3 2-3 7 5 4 6 1
Sherfy 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1
Bracho 1 2-3 4 3 2 2 3
Lopez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Morton W,15-3 6 3 2 2 0 7
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0
Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1
Peacock 1 2 1 1 1 3

Sherfy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Morton (Pollock), by Sherfy (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:17. A_38,345 (41,168).

