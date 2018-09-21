Astros 11, Angels 3

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 4 1 1 3 Jose.Fr 1b 4 1 1 0 K.Tcker lf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss-3b 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 White dh 5 1 1 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 M.Gnzal lf-ss 2 2 1 0 F.Arcia c 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 2 3 7 S.Jhnsn ph 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis 3b 4 0 1 0 Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 1 2 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 0 1 Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 35 11 11 11

Los Angeles 000 002 100— 3 Houston 402 010 04x—11

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 5. 2B_Jose.Fernandez (7). 3B_Simmons (5). HR_Trout (37), Springer (21), Gurriel 2 (12). S_Marisnick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Heaney L,9-10 3 5 6 6 3 5 Cole 2 3 1 1 0 0 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 3 Bridwell 1 3 4 4 1 0 Houston Cole W,15-5 7 6 3 3 0 12 Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 1 Deetz 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Deetz (Johnson). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:56. A_39,977 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.