Astros 11, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Fernandez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.316
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Arcia c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|a-Johnson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cowart 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.266
|Tucker lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Bregman ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|White dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Gonzalez lf-ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|3
|7
|0
|0
|.283
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|1-Straw pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|100—
|3
|6
|0
|Houston
|402
|010
|04x—11
|11
|0
a-hit by pitch for Arcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 5. 2B_Fernandez (7). 3B_Simmons (5). HR_Trout (37), off G.Cole; Gurriel (11), off Heaney; Gurriel (12), off Heaney; Springer (21), off Bridwell. RBIs_Trout 2 (74), Arcia (21), Springer 3 (67), Gurriel 7 (81), Marisnick (25). S_Marisnick.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Cowart); Houston 3 (Bregman, Maldonado 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; Houston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Davis.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|3
|5
|6
|6
|3
|5
|60
|4.21
|T.Cole
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|31
|3.03
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.69
|Bridwell
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|25
|20.65
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Cole
|7
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|102
|2.92
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.00
|Deetz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|7.71
HBP_Deetz (Johnson). WP_Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:56. A_39,977 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.