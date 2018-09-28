Astros 2, Orioles 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Marisnick cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .212 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .239 Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .138 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Gonzalez lf-2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .249 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 McCann dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205 a-Gattis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Kemp cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 30 2 5 2 4 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .262 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .281 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 1-Andreoli pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Joseph dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .235 b-Nunez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Totals 32 1 6 1 1 7

Houston 000 001 010—2 5 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 6 0

a-walked for McCann in the 7th. b-flied out for Joseph in the 7th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Jones (34), Joseph (1). HR_Reddick (17), off Hess. RBIs_Reddick (47), Gonzalez (68), Jones (63). CS_Mullins (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Reddick, Maldonado); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Wilkerson, Nunez). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Mancini. FIDP_Altuve. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Peterson), (Peterson, Wilkerson, Mancini).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 5 1 1 1 4 86 2.88 Sipp, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.86 McHugh, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.02 Osuna, S, 21-22 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.37 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess 7 3 1 1 2 4 91 4.88 Scott, L, 3-3 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 19 5.40 Meisinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.43 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.10

Inherited runners-scored_Meisinger 3-0. HBP_Hess (Kemp). WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_18,434 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.