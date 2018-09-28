Listen Live Sports

Astros 2, Orioles 1

September 28, 2018 10:02 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Marisnick cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .212
Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .239
Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .138
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Gonzalez lf-2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .249
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237
White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
McCann dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205
a-Gattis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Kemp cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Totals 30 2 5 2 4 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .262
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .281
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
1-Andreoli pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Joseph dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .235
b-Nunez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 7
Houston 000 001 010—2 5 0
Baltimore 100 000 000—1 6 0

a-walked for McCann in the 7th. b-flied out for Joseph in the 7th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Jones (34), Joseph (1). HR_Reddick (17), off Hess. RBIs_Reddick (47), Gonzalez (68), Jones (63). CS_Mullins (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Reddick, Maldonado); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Wilkerson, Nunez). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Mancini. FIDP_Altuve. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Peterson), (Peterson, Wilkerson, Mancini).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 5 1 1 1 4 86 2.88
Sipp, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.86
McHugh, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.02
Osuna, S, 21-22 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 2.37
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess 7 3 1 1 2 4 91 4.88
Scott, L, 3-3 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 19 5.40
Meisinger 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.43
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.10

Inherited runners-scored_Meisinger 3-0. HBP_Hess (Kemp). WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:39. A_18,434 (45,971).

