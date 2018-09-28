Astros 2, Orioles 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Marisnick cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Tucker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.138
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Gonzalez lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|McCann dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|a-Gattis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Kemp cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|1-Andreoli pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Joseph dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|b-Nunez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7
|Houston
|000
|001
|010—2
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
a-walked for McCann in the 7th. b-flied out for Joseph in the 7th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Jones (34), Joseph (1). HR_Reddick (17), off Hess. RBIs_Reddick (47), Gonzalez (68), Jones (63). CS_Mullins (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Reddick, Maldonado); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Wilkerson, Nunez). RISP_Houston 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Mancini. FIDP_Altuve. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Peterson), (Peterson, Wilkerson, Mancini).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|86
|2.88
|Sipp, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.86
|McHugh, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.02
|Osuna, S, 21-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.37
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|91
|4.88
|Scott, L, 3-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|5.40
|Meisinger
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.43
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.10
Inherited runners-scored_Meisinger 3-0. HBP_Hess (Kemp). WP_Osuna.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:39. A_18,434 (45,971).
