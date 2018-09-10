Astros 3, Tigers 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .259 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .297 White 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .308 1-Reddick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Gonzalez lf-1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Totals 33 3 5 2 4 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .227 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Castellanos rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .297 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Goodrum 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Rodriguez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221 a-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Lugo 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Totals 32 2 7 2 1 11

Houston 003 000 000—3 5 1 Detroit 010 001 000—2 7 1

a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

1-ran for White in the 8th.

E_Bregman (15), Rodriguez (7). LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (40), Goodrum (27). RBIs_White (35), Gonzalez (60), Castellanos (79), Lugo (5). SF_Castellanos.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gonzalez, Gattis 2); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Martinez). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Correa, Gonzalez. LIDP_Martinez, Jones.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve), (Gonzalez, Reddick).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 15-9 7 6 2 2 1 10 104 2.72 Pressly, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.76 Osuna, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.51 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano, L, 4-10 6 4 3 0 4 7 85 4.65 VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.76 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.51 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.34

WP_Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:42. A_19,711 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.