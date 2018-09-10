Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, Tigers 2

September 10, 2018 9:05 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .259
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317
Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .297
White 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .308
1-Reddick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Gonzalez lf-1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247
Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Totals 33 3 5 2 4 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .227
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Castellanos rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .297
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Goodrum 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Rodriguez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221
a-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Lugo 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 11
Houston 003 000 000—3 5 1
Detroit 010 001 000—2 7 1

a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

1-ran for White in the 8th.

E_Bregman (15), Rodriguez (7). LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (40), Goodrum (27). RBIs_White (35), Gonzalez (60), Castellanos (79), Lugo (5). SF_Castellanos.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gonzalez, Gattis 2); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Martinez). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Detroit 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Correa, Gonzalez. LIDP_Martinez, Jones.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve), (Gonzalez, Reddick).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 15-9 7 6 2 2 1 10 104 2.72
Pressly, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.76
Osuna, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.51
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano, L, 4-10 6 4 3 0 4 7 85 4.65
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.76
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.51
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.34

WP_Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:42. A_19,711 (41,297).

