Astros 4, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.225
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Fernandez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ward 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Marte 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Young Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|5
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Altuve dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Correa ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.249
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|1-Marisnick pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Gonzalez lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Gurriel 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Kemp cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Reddick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|6
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|0
|Houston
|002
|010
|10x—4
|7
|0
1-ran for White in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 12, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (24), White (7). HR_Springer (20), off Ohtani; Bregman (27), off Tazawa. RBIs_Fletcher (23), Marte (18), Springer 2 (63), Bregman (88), Correa (61).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Trout 2, Simmons 2, Arcia); Houston 4 (White, Gurriel 3). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 9; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Fletcher.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 4-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|49
|3.31
|Johnson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|3.62
|Despaigne
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|6.40
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.74
|Tazawa
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|9.00
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 13-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|9
|113
|2.86
|Sipp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.20
|Smith, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.18
|Pressly, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.89
|Rondon, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.09
|Osuna, S, 12-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.54
Despaigne pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 3-0, Sipp 2-0, Smith 3-1. HBP_Cole (Ward), Smith (Fletcher). WP_Pressly. PB_Maldonado (13).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:40. A_41,506 (41,168).
