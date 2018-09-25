Astros 4, Blue Jays 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Altuve dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Bregman ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .289 Gonzalez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .249 Gurriel 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291 White 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .294 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .272 a-Gattis ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .230 Marisnick cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Totals 36 4 8 4 2 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 c-Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Alford cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 McKinney rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .339 Morales dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 b-Hernandez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Diaz ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .266 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .294 Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7

Houston 200 002 000—4 8 0 Toronto 001 000 000—1 6 3

a-out on sacrifice fly for Kemp in the 6th. b-struck out for Morales in the 6th. c-struck out for Davis in the 7th.

E_Davis (1), Solarte (9), Jansen (2). LOB_Houston 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Davis (1), Diaz (26), Smith Jr. (8). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Bregman (31), off Gaviglio; McKinney (6), off James. RBIs_Bregman 2 (103), White (42), Gattis (78), McKinney (13). SF_Gattis.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Springer, Altuve 3, Reddick); Toronto 4 (Morales, Jansen, Smoak 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Toronto 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Springer. GIDP_Davis, Urena.

DP_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White), (Gonzalez, Bregman, White).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA James, W, 2-0 5 4 1 1 1 3 65 2.57 Sipp, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.91 McHugh, H, 11 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 2.05 Pressly, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.57 Rondon, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.26 Osuna, S, 20-21 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.43 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio, L, 3-9 5 6 4 3 2 3 83 5.19 Fernandez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.79 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.71 Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 1.59 Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.71 Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.32

Gaviglio pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 3-0, Fernandez 2-0, Barnes 3-1. HBP_James (Jansen). WP_Gaviglio.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:00. A_28,440 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.