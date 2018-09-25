Astros 4, Blue Jays 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Altuve dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Bregman ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|a-Gattis ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|c-Smoak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Alford cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|McKinney rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Morales dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|b-Hernandez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Urena 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|Houston
|200
|002
|000—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|3
a-out on sacrifice fly for Kemp in the 6th. b-struck out for Morales in the 6th. c-struck out for Davis in the 7th.
E_Davis (1), Solarte (9), Jansen (2). LOB_Houston 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Davis (1), Diaz (26), Smith Jr. (8). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Bregman (31), off Gaviglio; McKinney (6), off James. RBIs_Bregman 2 (103), White (42), Gattis (78), McKinney (13). SF_Gattis.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Springer, Altuve 3, Reddick); Toronto 4 (Morales, Jansen, Smoak 2). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Toronto 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Springer. GIDP_Davis, Urena.
DP_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White), (Gonzalez, Bregman, White).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|James, W, 2-0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|65
|2.57
|Sipp, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.91
|McHugh, H, 11
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.05
|Pressly, H, 21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.57
|Rondon, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.26
|Osuna, S, 20-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.43
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio, L, 3-9
|5
|6
|4
|3
|2
|3
|83
|5.19
|Fernandez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.79
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.71
|Paulino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|1.59
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.71
|Guerrieri
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.32
Gaviglio pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 3-0, Fernandez 2-0, Barnes 3-1. HBP_James (Jansen). WP_Gaviglio.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:00. A_28,440 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.