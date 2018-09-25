Astros 4, Blue Jays 1

Houston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 1 0 Altuve dh 5 0 0 0 Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 Bregman ss 5 1 2 2 Alford cf 0 0 0 0 M.Gnzal 2b 4 1 0 0 McKnney rf 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 3b 4 1 2 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 1 1 Morales dh 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 0 1 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 2 0 Gattis ph 0 0 0 1 Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 R.Urena 2b 2 0 1 0 Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 6 1

Houston 200 002 000—4 Toronto 001 000 000—1

E_Jo.Davis (1), Solarte (9), D.Jansen (2). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Jo.Davis (1), A.Diaz (26), Smith Jr. (8). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Bregman (31), McKinney (6). SF_Gattis (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston James W,2-0 5 4 1 1 1 3 Sipp H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh H,11 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Pressly H,21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rondon H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Osuna S,20-21 1 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Gaviglio L,3-9 5 6 4 3 2 3 Fernandez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 0 Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 0 2

Gaviglio pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by James (Jansen). WP_Gaviglio.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:00. A_28,440 (53,506).

