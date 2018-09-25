Astros 4, Blue Jays 1

|Houston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Alford cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Morales dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gattis ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Houston
|200
|002
|000—4
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
E_Jo.Davis (1), Solarte (9), D.Jansen (2). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Jo.Davis (1), A.Diaz (26), Smith Jr. (8). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Bregman (31), McKinney (6). SF_Gattis (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|James W,2-0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sipp H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh H,11
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pressly H,21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondon H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,20-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Gaviglio L,3-9
|5
|6
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Fernandez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paulino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrieri
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Gaviglio pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by James (Jansen). WP_Gaviglio.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:00. A_28,440 (53,506).
