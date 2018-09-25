Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 4, Blue Jays 1

September 25, 2018 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis cf 3 0 1 0
Altuve dh 5 0 0 0 Smoak ph 1 0 0 0
Bregman ss 5 1 2 2 Alford cf 0 0 0 0
M.Gnzal 2b 4 1 0 0 McKnney rf 4 1 1 1
Gurriel 3b 4 1 2 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0
White 1b 3 0 1 1 Morales dh 2 0 0 0
Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Mldnado c 4 0 1 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0
T.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 2 0
Gattis ph 0 0 0 1 Smth Jr lf 4 0 1 0
Mrsnick cf 1 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
R.Urena 2b 2 0 1 0
Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 6 1
Houston 200 002 000—4
Toronto 001 000 000—1

E_Jo.Davis (1), Solarte (9), D.Jansen (2). DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Jo.Davis (1), A.Diaz (26), Smith Jr. (8). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Bregman (31), McKinney (6). SF_Gattis (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
James W,2-0 5 4 1 1 1 3
Sipp H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
McHugh H,11 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Pressly H,21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,20-21 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Gaviglio L,3-9 5 6 4 3 2 3
Fernandez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 0
Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1
Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 0 2

Gaviglio pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by James (Jansen). WP_Gaviglio.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_3:00. A_28,440 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech