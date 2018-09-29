Astros 4, Orioles 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.266
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|a-Stassi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|3
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Jones dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|1-Andreoli pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.243
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|2
|11
|Houston
|000
|003
|001—4
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Gattis in the 8th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Correa (20), Jones (35), Beckham (16). HR_Springer (22), off Bundy; Correa (15), off Bundy; Stewart (3), off Smith. RBIs_Springer 2 (71), Correa 2 (65), Stewart 3 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Reddick, Gattis, Davis); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Stewart). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Nunez. LIDP_White. GIDP_Nunez.
DP_Houston 2 (Correa, White), (Davis, White); Baltimore 1 (Mancini).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|99
|2.52
|Smith, BS, 2-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|3.74
|Harris, W, 5-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.49
|Rondon, S, 15-22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.20
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|99
|5.45
|Carroll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|9.00
|Gilmartin, L, 1-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|41
|3.00
WP_Verlander.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:58.
