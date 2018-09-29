Astros 4, Orioles 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .266 Correa ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .239 Reddick rf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .243 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 a-Stassi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .178 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Totals 36 4 10 4 3 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Jones dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 1-Andreoli pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Beckham ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .229 Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .257 Stewart rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .243 Rickard lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Joseph c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Totals 32 3 7 3 2 11

Houston 000 003 001—4 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 300—3 7 0

a-struck out for Gattis in the 8th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Correa (20), Jones (35), Beckham (16). HR_Springer (22), off Bundy; Correa (15), off Bundy; Stewart (3), off Smith. RBIs_Springer 2 (71), Correa 2 (65), Stewart 3 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Correa, Reddick, Gattis, Davis); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Stewart). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Nunez. LIDP_White. GIDP_Nunez.

DP_Houston 2 (Correa, White), (Davis, White); Baltimore 1 (Mancini).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 6 3 0 0 1 10 99 2.52 Smith, BS, 2-2 1 2 3 3 1 0 24 3.74 Harris, W, 5-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.49 Rondon, S, 15-22 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 3.20 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 6 6 3 3 1 7 99 5.45 Carroll 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 9.00 Gilmartin, L, 1-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 41 3.00

WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:58.

