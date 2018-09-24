Astros 5, Blue Jays 3

Houston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis lf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Bregman ss 4 0 1 1 Grrl Jr ss 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 Solarte 3b 4 0 2 1 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 B.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 J..Dvis 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Diaz 3b-ss 2 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd dh 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 0 Morales ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Maile c 3 1 1 0 McKnney ph 1 0 0 0 R.Urena 2b 4 0 3 0 Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 35 3 11 3

Houston 121 000 001—5 Toronto 000 210 000—3

E_Solarte (8), J..Davis (3). DP_Houston 3. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Springer (26), Bregman (51), Marisnick (8), Smoak (34), Grichuk (31). HR_B.McCann (6), Reddick (16), Pillar (15).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Keuchel W,12-11 5 7 3 3 3 5 Smith H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Harris H,15 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Sipp H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Peacock H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly H,20 1 0 0 0 0 1 Osuna S,19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1 Toronto Estrada L,7-14 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 1 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Petricka 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Biagini 1 2 1 1 0 2

Harris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Estrada.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:12. A_23,463 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.