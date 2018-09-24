Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 5, Blue Jays 3

September 24, 2018 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis lf 3 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Bregman ss 4 0 1 1 Grrl Jr ss 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 Solarte 3b 4 0 2 1
Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0
B.McCnn c 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2
J..Dvis 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Diaz 3b-ss 2 0 1 0
T.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd dh 2 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 0 Morales ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Maile c 3 1 1 0
McKnney ph 1 0 0 0
R.Urena 2b 4 0 3 0
Totals 37 5 10 5 Totals 35 3 11 3
Houston 121 000 001—5
Toronto 000 210 000—3

E_Solarte (8), J..Davis (3). DP_Houston 3. LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Springer (26), Bregman (51), Marisnick (8), Smoak (34), Grichuk (31). HR_B.McCann (6), Reddick (16), Pillar (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Keuchel W,12-11 5 7 3 3 3 5
Smith H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Harris H,15 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Sipp H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Peacock H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly H,20 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Estrada L,7-14 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 1
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Petricka 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 2 1 1 0 2

Harris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Estrada.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

T_3:12. A_23,463 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech