Astros 5, Blue Jays 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .317 Bregman ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .288 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .289 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .208 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240 J..Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Marisnick cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .206 Totals 37 5 10 5 1 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jo.Davis lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 c-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .365 Gurriel Jr. ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Solarte 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .231 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .249 Diaz 3b-ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .263 Hernandez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 a-Morales ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Maile c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 b-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Urena 2b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .289 Totals 35 3 11 3 3 9

Houston 121 000 001—5 10 1 Toronto 000 210 000—3 11 1

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 6th. b-struck out for Maile in the 9th. c-flied out for Jo.Davis in the 9th.

E_J..Davis (3), Solarte (8). LOB_Houston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Springer (26), Bregman (51), Marisnick (8), Smoak (34), Grichuk (31). HR_McCann (6), off Estrada; Reddick (16), off Estrada; Pillar (15), off Keuchel. RBIs_Altuve (61), Bregman (101), Gurriel (85), McCann (22), Reddick (46), Pillar 2 (58), Solarte (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCann, Reddick 2); Toronto 3 (Jo.Davis, Pillar 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 11; Toronto 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_McCann. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Smoak, Hernandez.

DP_Houston 3 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel), (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel), (Sipp, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 12-11 5 7 3 3 3 5 86 3.75 Smith, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.43 Harris, H, 15 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.56 Sipp, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.96 Peacock, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.11 Pressly, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.58 Osuna, S, 19-20 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.50 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 7-14 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 1 93 5.64 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.38 Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.73 Petricka 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.67 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.72 Biagini 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 5.81

Harris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-0, Sipp 1-0, Mayza 2-0, Tepera 1-0. WP_Estrada.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:12. A_23,463 (53,506).

