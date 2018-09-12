Astros 5, Tigers 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.296
|Gurriel 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Reddick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Gonzalez lf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|2
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Castellanos dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.294
|Goodrum ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Rodriguez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Mahtook rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Reyes cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|5
|14
|Houston
|001
|040
|000—5
|9
|1
|Detroit
|001
|100
|200—4
|5
|1
E_Correa (6), Rodriguez (9). LOB_Houston 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Bregman (50), Gonzalez (23), Stewart (1). HR_McCann (8), off Cole; Castellanos (21), off James. RBIs_Bregman 3 (100), White (38), Gonzalez (61), Castellanos 2 (81), Mahtook (22), McCann (35). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_White.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman, Correa 2, Gattis); Detroit 3 (Goodrum, Adduci, Reyes). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Detroit 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gurriel, Springer.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 14-5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|9
|99
|2.88
|James, H, 2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|38
|4.22
|Pressly, S, 1-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.71
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 0-4
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|89
|6.14
|Baez
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|0.00
|Reininger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.92
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.78
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0. HBP_Norris (White).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:09. A_22,666 (41,297).
