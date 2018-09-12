Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 5, Tigers 4

September 12, 2018 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Bregman 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .296
Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
White 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .303
Reddick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Correa ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .239
Gonzalez lf-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .246
Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Marisnick cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .208
Totals 34 5 9 5 2 5
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .227
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Castellanos dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .294
Goodrum ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Rodriguez ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Mahtook rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .210
Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284
McCann c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221
Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Reyes cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .237
Totals 33 4 5 4 5 14
Houston 001 040 000—5 9 1
Detroit 001 100 200—4 5 1

E_Correa (6), Rodriguez (9). LOB_Houston 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Bregman (50), Gonzalez (23), Stewart (1). HR_McCann (8), off Cole; Castellanos (21), off James. RBIs_Bregman 3 (100), White (38), Gonzalez (61), Castellanos 2 (81), Mahtook (22), McCann (35). CS_Marisnick (2). SF_White.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman, Correa 2, Gattis); Detroit 3 (Goodrum, Adduci, Reyes). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Detroit 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, Springer.

Advertisement
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 14-5 5 3 2 2 4 9 99 2.88
James, H, 2 3 2 2 2 1 4 38 4.22
Pressly, S, 1-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.71
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 0-4 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 89 6.14
Baez 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 30 0.00
Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.92
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.78

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0. HBP_Norris (White).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:09. A_22,666 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech