Astros 5, Tigers 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gonzalez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Reddick rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|White dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Kemp cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.289
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|4
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|a-Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Saltalamacchia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Lugo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|5
|12
|Houston
|120
|200
|000—5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|400
|000—4
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Greiner in the 8th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 7th.
E_Goodrum (14), Rodriguez (8). LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Candelario (27), Goodrum (28). HR_Altuve (12), off Zimmermann; Kemp (6), off Zimmermann; White (12), off Zimmermann; Jones (11), off Valdez. RBIs_Altuve (54), White 2 (37), Kemp 2 (30), Lugo (6), Jones 3 (33).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Bregman, Correa, White 2); Detroit 2 (Stewart, Goodrum). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Detroit 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Greiner. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|92
|2.66
|Harris, W, 4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|3.81
|Smith, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.95
|Rondon, H, 8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.15
|McHugh, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.92
|Osuna, S, 17-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.43
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 7-7
|5
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|97
|4.17
|Farmer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|4.65
|Coleman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.66
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.24
|Alcantara
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.42
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 2-0, Stumpf 3-0, Alcantara 3-1. HBP_Coleman 2 (Bregman,Gurriel). PB_Greiner (3).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:29. A_19,432 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.