Astros 6, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207 Upton lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .165 Arcia c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .228 a-Briceno ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .230 Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Cowart 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .128 Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .204 S.Johnson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 31 2 4 1 2 13

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .317 Bregman ss-3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Gurriel 3b-1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .288 White 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .293 1-Straw pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Gonzalez lf-ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .251 Gattis dh 3 0 3 2 1 0 .232 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .240 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Marisnick cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Totals 34 6 12 6 4 5

Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 4 1 Houston 301 010 10x—6 12 0

a-homered for Arcia in the 6th.

1-ran for White in the 7th.

E_Hermosillo (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 9. 2B_Upton (17), Cowart (6), Gonzalez (25). HR_Briceno (4), off Valdez; Gurriel (13), off Skaggs. RBIs_Briceno (9), Gurriel 2 (84), Gonzalez (67), Gattis 2 (77), Reddick (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons, Hermosillo, S.Johnson); Houston 5 (Reddick, Maldonado 4). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Houston 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Gonzalez. GIDP_Altuve, Gonzalez.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Marte), (Cowart, S.Johnson, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skaggs, L, 8-9 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 0 54 3.91 Tazawa 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 7.42 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.86 J.Johnson 1 3 1 1 0 0 12 3.82 McGuire 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 6.08 Despaigne 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 23 6.75 Jerez 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 5.84 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 12.00 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 3.18 Valdez, W, 4-1 6 3 1 1 2 9 95 2.08 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.07 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.58

Inherited runners-scored_Tazawa 2-0, Jerez 3-1. HBP_Valdez (Upton), Skaggs (White). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_43,247 (41,168).

