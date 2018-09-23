Astros 6, Angels 2

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 0 Bregman ss-3b 5 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b-1b 5 2 2 2 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 2 0 Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 Straw pr-rf 0 1 0 0 F.Arcia c 2 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf-ss 3 1 2 1 Briceno ph-c 2 1 1 1 Gattis dh 3 0 3 2 J.Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 0 1 Cowart 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 Hrmsllo cf 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 1 0 S.Jhnsn 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 4 1 Totals 34 6 12 6

Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 Houston 301 010 10x—6

E_Hermosillo (1). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 9. 2B_Upton (17), Cowart (6), M.Gonzalez (25). HR_Briceno (4), Gurriel (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Skaggs L,8-9 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 0 Tazawa 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnson 1 3 1 1 0 0 McGuire 1 1 0 0 0 0 Despaigne 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Jerez 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 1 Houston Morton 1 1 1 1 0 2 Valdez W,4-1 6 3 1 1 2 9 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Valdez (Upton), by Skaggs (White). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_43,247 (41,168).

