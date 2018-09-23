Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Angels 2

September 23, 2018 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0
Upton lf 3 1 1 0 Bregman ss-3b 5 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b-1b 5 2 2 2
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 2 0
Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 Straw pr-rf 0 1 0 0
F.Arcia c 2 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf-ss 3 1 2 1
Briceno ph-c 2 1 1 1 Gattis dh 3 0 3 2
J.Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 0 1
Cowart 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0
Hrmsllo cf 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 1 0
S.Jhnsn 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 1 Totals 34 6 12 6
Los Angeles 100 001 000—2
Houston 301 010 10x—6

E_Hermosillo (1). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 9. 2B_Upton (17), Cowart (6), M.Gonzalez (25). HR_Briceno (4), Gurriel (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Skaggs L,8-9 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 0
Tazawa 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 3 1 1 0 0
McGuire 1 1 0 0 0 0
Despaigne 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Jerez 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Morton 1 1 1 1 0 2
Valdez W,4-1 6 3 1 1 2 9
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Valdez (Upton), by Skaggs (White). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:11. A_43,247 (41,168).

