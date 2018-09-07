Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Red Sox 3

September 7, 2018 11:00 pm
 
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 1 2 0 Betts rf 4 1 3 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 5 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 2
Correa ss 3 0 0 1 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1
White dh 3 1 1 1 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0
Reddick lf 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0
Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0
T.Kemp ph 1 0 1 2 Holt ph 1 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 1 0 1 0 C.Vazqz c 0 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 Devers ph 1 0 0 0
Swihart c 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 2 1 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 5 Totals 34 3 8 3
Houston 000 000 330—6
Boston 100 100 100—3

DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 5, Boston 9. 2B_Bregman (48), Gurriel (30), T.Kemp (14). HR_Bogaerts (20). CS_Benintendi (3). SF_Correa (11), J.Martinez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole 6 5 2 2 2 8
McHugh H,9 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Pressly W,2-1 BS,6 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Rondon H,7 1 2 0 0 0 2
Osuna S,14-15 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Price 6 1-3 2 2 2 2 10
Brasier BS,1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Kelly L,4-2 1 4 3 3 0 1
Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Cole, Pressly, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:38. A_36,930 (37,731).

