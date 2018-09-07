Astros 6, Red Sox 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|White dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.295
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|McCann c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|2
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.335
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|b-Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Vazquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|c-Devers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Swihart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|4
|11
|Houston
|000
|000
|330—6
|10
|0
|Boston
|100
|100
|100—3
|8
|0
a-doubled for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for Leon in the 7th. c-struck out for Vazquez in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 5, Boston 9. 2B_Bregman (48), Gurriel (30), Kemp (14). HR_Bogaerts (20), off Cole. RBIs_Correa (62), White (31), Gurriel (69), Kemp 2 (28), Martinez 2 (117), Bogaerts (90). CS_Benintendi (3). SF_Correa, Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Marisnick); Boston 5 (Martinez, Bogaerts 3, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Houston 4 for 8; Boston 1 for 9.
GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Houston 1 (Maldonado, Correa); Boston 1 (Nunez, Moreland).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|97
|2.86
|McHugh, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|1.96
|Pressly, W, 2-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.81
|Rondon, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.05
|Osuna, S, 14-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.37
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|6
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10
|101
|3.57
|Brasier
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1.75
|Kelly, L, 4-2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|4.13
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1, Brasier 2-2. WP_Cole, Pressly, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:38. A_36,930 (37,731).
