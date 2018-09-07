Listen Live Sports

Astros 6, Red Sox 3

September 7, 2018 11:01 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .260
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .317
Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .300
Correa ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .243
White dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .295
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .277
Reddick lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
a-Kemp ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .279
McCann c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Totals 35 6 10 5 2 12
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .339
Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Martinez dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .335
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .281
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Leon c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190
b-Holt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Vazquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
c-Devers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Swihart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .229
Totals 34 3 8 3 4 11
Houston 000 000 330—6 10 0
Boston 100 100 100—3 8 0

a-doubled for Maldonado in the 7th. b-struck out for Leon in the 7th. c-struck out for Vazquez in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 5, Boston 9. 2B_Bregman (48), Gurriel (30), Kemp (14). HR_Bogaerts (20), off Cole. RBIs_Correa (62), White (31), Gurriel (69), Kemp 2 (28), Martinez 2 (117), Bogaerts (90). CS_Benintendi (3). SF_Correa, Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Marisnick); Boston 5 (Martinez, Bogaerts 3, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Houston 4 for 8; Boston 1 for 9.

GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Houston 1 (Maldonado, Correa); Boston 1 (Nunez, Moreland).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 5 2 2 2 8 97 2.86
McHugh, H, 9 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 12 1.96
Pressly, W, 2-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.81
Rondon, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 2.05
Osuna, S, 14-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.37
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price 6 1-3 2 2 2 2 10 101 3.57
Brasier 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 1.75
Kelly, L, 4-2 1 4 3 3 0 1 28 4.13
Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 5.06

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 1-1, Brasier 2-2. WP_Cole, Pressly, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:38. A_36,930 (37,731).

