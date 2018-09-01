Astros 7, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.227
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Trout dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Cowart lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.131
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Fernandez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Ward 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Arcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Young Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|White dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|5
|1
|4
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|000—3
|4
|4
|Houston
|001
|001
|05x—7
|8
|0
E_Upton (4), Arcia 2 (2), Young Jr. (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 4. 2B_White (6), Gonzalez (22). HR_Calhoun (18), off James; Bregman (26), off Pena. RBIs_Calhoun 3 (54), Bregman (87), Correa (60), White 2 (29), McCann (18). SB_Fletcher (2). SF_McCann.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Simmons, Cowart); Houston 3 (Springer 2, McCann). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Houston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Fletcher, Trout.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena
|7
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|94
|4.19
|Bedrosian, L, 5-4, BS, 7-8
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.59
|Robles
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.11
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|James
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|9
|91
|5.40
|Peacock
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.05
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.20
|Smith, W, 5-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.20
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 2-2. WP_Pena.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:16. A_41,622 (41,168).
