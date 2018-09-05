Astros 9, Twins 1

|Minnesota
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Austin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Petit ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kepler cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|B.McCnn c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Astdllo dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mauer ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gimenez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Field rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cave ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|9
|9
|9
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—1
|Houston
|002
|211
|03x—9
DP_Minnesota 2, Houston 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (25), Altuve (28), Bregman (47). HR_Astudillo (2), Bregman (29), Gattis (25). CS_J.Polanco (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi L,5-10
|4
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Vasquez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Curtiss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Drake
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belisle
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Houston
|Valdez W,3-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Harris H,13
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deetz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
T.Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Odorizzi (McCann). WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:21. A_31,011 (41,168).
