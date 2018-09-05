Listen Live Sports

...

Astros 9, Twins 1

September 5, 2018 11:45 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Garver c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .230
c-Petit ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Adrianza 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Kepler cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226
Astudillo dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .273
a-Mauer ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
d-Gimenez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Field rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192
b-Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Totals 31 1 6 1 5 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 5 3 3 0 0 1 .258
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Altuve 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .318
Bregman ss 3 1 2 5 2 0 .298
1-Davis pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
White 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Gurriel 3b-ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275
McCann c 1 1 0 0 2 0 .204
Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Gattis dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .231
Kemp lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .275
Totals 31 9 9 9 8 7
Minnesota 000 010 000—1 6 0
Houston 002 211 03x—9 9 0

a-flied out for Astudillo in the 7th. b-walked for Field in the 7th. c-struck out for Austin in the 8th. d-flied out for Mauer in the 9th.

1-ran for Bregman in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 8, Houston 7. 2B_Springer (25), Altuve (28), Bregman (47). HR_Astudillo (2), off Valdez; Bregman (29), off Odorizzi; Gattis (25), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Astudillo (5), Altuve (52), Bregman 5 (96), Gurriel (68), Gattis 2 (73). CS_Polanco (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Adrianza, Field 2); Houston 4 (Bregman, White, Reddick 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Houston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Astudillo, Grossman. GIDP_Garver, McCann, Gattis.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Polanco, Austin), (Petit, Forsythe, Adrianza); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, White).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 5-10 4 2-3 4 5 5 4 4 94 4.57
Vasquez 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00
Curtiss 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 21.60
Drake 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 6.00
Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.12
Belisle 1 2 3 3 2 1 29 8.62
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 3-1 5 1-3 5 1 1 3 5 88 1.37
Harris, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.88
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.10
Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.98
Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.18
Deetz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00

Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vasquez 2-0, Rogers 1-0, Belisle 1-0, Harris 2-0, Deetz 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (McCann). WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:21. A_31,011 (41,168).

