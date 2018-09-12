Listen Live Sports

September 12, 2018 9:40 pm
 
Wednesday, Sept. 5: New Hampshire 8, Trenton 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: New Hampshire 10, Trenton 4

Friday, Sept. 7: New Hampshire 5, Trenton 1

Akron 3 Altoona 1

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Akron 5, Altoona 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Akron 2, Altoona 1, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 7: Altoona 8, Akron 5

Saturday, Sept. 8: Akron 9, Altoona, 0

Championship
(Best-of-5)
New Hampshire 2, Akron 0

Tuesday, Sept. 11: New Hampshire 3, Akron 1, 10 innings

Wednesday, Sept. 12: New Hampshire 6, Akron 1

Friday, Sept. 14: Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 15: Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 16: Akron at New Hampshire, 1:3

