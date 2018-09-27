Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey player Meghan Duggan marries former Canadian rival

September 27, 2018 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Love is in the air, and on the ice.

American forward Meghan Duggan and former Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps married last weekend in Pownal, Maine. Duggan called this on Instagram the “most incredible day of my entire life.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted a picture of the couple, saying “True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries.” The Canadian Olympic Committee added on Twitter: “From competitors on the ice to partners for life.”

Canada and the U.S. have met in five of the six women’s Olympic hockey finals.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Duggan captained the U.S. Olympic team that beat Canada for this year’s title in South Korea. Apps had already retired.

Apps, granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Fame member Syl Apps, was part of Canadian teams that beat Duggan’s for Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. Apps also won gold with Canada in 2006.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech