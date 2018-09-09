Listen Live Sports

...

Athletes from the Americas win Continental Cup

September 9, 2018 1:00 pm
 
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — The athletes from the Americas won the Continental Cup on Sunday, dethroning defending champion Europe.

Leading overnight, Team Americas finished on 262 points after winning 18 of the 37 events in the two-day competition, beating Team Europe (233) by 29 points. Team Asia-Pacific was third on 188 and Team Africa last on 142.

The Continental Cup, previously known as the World Cup, gathers four continental teams with two athletes from each team in each event, except the relays.

After winning the triple jump on Saturday, Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia added another victory for the Americas with 6.93 meters in the women’s long jump.

Olympic and world champion Christian Taylor of the United States leapt 17.59 to dominate the men’s triple jump and American sprinter Noah Lyles was fastest in the men’s 100 meters in 10.01.

Paul Chelimo of the United States clocked 7:57.13 to win the men’s 3,000 and his fellow countryman Sam Kendricks cleared 5.85 to take the men’s pole vault.

Olympic 400-meter champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas won the women’s 200 in 22.16, while Janieve Russell of Jamaica claimed the women’s 400 hurdles in 53.62.

In the final unusual event, Team Americas won the 4×400 mixed relay with Taylor and Miller-Uibo part of the winning team.

The Continental Cup takes place every four years.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

