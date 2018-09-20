Athletics 10, Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Young Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Johnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|1-Arcia pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Blash rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Cowart 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Hudson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Pinder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Barreto ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Davis dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|b-Joyce ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Piscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.267
|2-Fowler pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|c-Taylor ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|630
|10x—10
|10
|0
a-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. b-singled for Davis in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lucroy in the 7th.
1-ran for Ohtani in the 7th. 2-ran for Piscotty in the 7th.
E_Marte (4). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowrie (37), Piscotty (40). HR_Piscotty (25), off Bridwell. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (93), Piscotty 5 (81), Laureano 2 (16), Lucroy (49). SB_Laureano (7). SF_Laureano, Lucroy.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Oakland 3 (Martini, Taylor 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Oakland 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Marte.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena, L, 3-5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|58
|4.20
|Bridwell
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|17.36
|Despaigne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|38
|6.62
|McGuire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|6.17
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-5
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|82
|3.96
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.56
|Montas
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.88
|Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0. HBP_Despaigne (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:23. A_16,425 (46,765).
