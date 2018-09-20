Athletics 10, Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Young Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Johnson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Upton lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Hermosillo cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 1-Arcia pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Marte 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Blash rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Cowart 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .138 Hudson c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Totals 31 0 4 0 0 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .285 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .281 Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .267 a-Barreto ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Davis dh 2 2 1 0 1 0 .249 b-Joyce ph-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .202 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .245 Piscotty rf 3 2 2 5 0 1 .267 2-Fowler pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Laureano cf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .281 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Lucroy c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .239 c-Taylor ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 10 10 10 3 8

Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0 4 1 Oakland 000 630 10x—10 10 0

a-struck out for Lowrie in the 7th. b-singled for Davis in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lucroy in the 7th.

1-ran for Ohtani in the 7th. 2-ran for Piscotty in the 7th.

E_Marte (4). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowrie (37), Piscotty (40). HR_Piscotty (25), off Bridwell. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (93), Piscotty 5 (81), Laureano 2 (16), Lucroy (49). SB_Laureano (7). SF_Laureano, Lucroy.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Oakland 3 (Martini, Taylor 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Oakland 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Marte.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena, L, 3-5 4 6 6 6 1 3 58 4.20 Bridwell 1 3 3 3 1 1 24 17.36 Despaigne 2 1 1 0 1 1 38 6.62 McGuire 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 6.17 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 4-5 6 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 82 3.96 Dull 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.56 Montas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.88 Brooks 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dull 1-0. HBP_Despaigne (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:23. A_16,425 (46,765).

